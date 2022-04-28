RSM US Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

