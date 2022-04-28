Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.03). 2,030,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,230,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.98).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.56 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

