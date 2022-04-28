Russel Metals (RUSMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.25 to C$39.00.

4/21/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

4/18/2022 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

3/30/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.25.

3/16/2022 – Russel Metals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RUSMF stock remained flat at $$26.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

