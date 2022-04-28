RWE Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

RWEOY stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.18) to €42.50 ($45.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.82) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.50 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

