Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells C$38,715.00 in Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Terence Harbort sold 133,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$38,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,383,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,118.43.

Shares of Sable Resources stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$77.48 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 76.86, a quick ratio of 74.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sable Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

