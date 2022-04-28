Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells C$38,715.00 in Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Terence Harbort sold 133,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$38,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,383,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,118.43.
Shares of Sable Resources stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$77.48 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 76.86, a quick ratio of 74.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Sable Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
