Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SRMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,576,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642,148. Saddle Ranch Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Saddle Ranch Media (Get Rating)

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

