SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $102,398.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.07358074 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,980,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,139 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

