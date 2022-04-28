SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.09 million and $278,858.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,683.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00765859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00196826 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022843 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.