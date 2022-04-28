SafeMoon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,896.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $302.87 million and $24,896.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.64 or 0.07367872 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

