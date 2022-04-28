Safex Token Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.29 million and $250.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

