Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $401,787.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,082,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.74. 10,476,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

