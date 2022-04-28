Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

