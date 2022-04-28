Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $23.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

