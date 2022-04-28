Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.01

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.01 ($97.86) and traded as high as €101.50 ($109.14). Sanofi shares last traded at €100.90 ($108.49), with a volume of 2,029,735 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($112.90).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.13.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

