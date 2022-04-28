Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRPT stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.63. 2,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,629. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

