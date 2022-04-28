Savix (SVX) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $120,487.90 and $160.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 146,672 coins and its circulating supply is 61,155 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

