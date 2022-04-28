SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

