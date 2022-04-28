SB Financial Group (SBFG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – SB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

4/11/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBFG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

