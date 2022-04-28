Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.20 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.60.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

