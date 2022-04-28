Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.73 ($176.05).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €135.66 ($145.87) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.16.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.