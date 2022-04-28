Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

