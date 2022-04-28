Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

