Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.