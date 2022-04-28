Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 19,800 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 33,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

