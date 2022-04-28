Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE Y traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $839.81. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,363. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $763.54 and its 200-day moving average is $702.73.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

