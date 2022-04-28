Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

CVX stock traded up $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $162.36. 248,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $319.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.