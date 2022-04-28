Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $43.64 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.52% of Chemed worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chemed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chemed by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemed by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $10.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.81. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

