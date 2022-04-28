Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,022. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

