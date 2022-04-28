Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $17.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 77,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,808. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

