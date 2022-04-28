Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

