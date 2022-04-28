Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

NSC stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.10. 58,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

