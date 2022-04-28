Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 55,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.