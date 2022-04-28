Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 299,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,224. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

