Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.