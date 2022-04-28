Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

