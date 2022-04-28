Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.69. 16,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 984,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

