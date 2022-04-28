Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.05.

TECK.B traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.69. 1,191,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

