ScPrime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,256.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $56,256.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,100,823 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.