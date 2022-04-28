SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $160.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SE. HSBC decreased their price objective on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of SE opened at $82.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $200.62. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

