Seagate Technology Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of STX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,897. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,794,000 after acquiring an additional 297,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

