Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $740.56 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Secret has a total market cap of $740.56 million and $31.77 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00011378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00244611 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00578090 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

