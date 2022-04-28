Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

