Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

ST opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after buying an additional 386,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

