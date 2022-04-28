Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 87820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Senseonics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 152,008 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 102,955 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

