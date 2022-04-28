Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 127 ($1.62) on Thursday. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 68.33 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.76 ($1.77). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.
Seplat Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
