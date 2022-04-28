Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 127 ($1.62) on Thursday. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 68.33 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.76 ($1.77). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

Seplat Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through 8 oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region, as well as delivers gas to power homes and businesses. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities.

