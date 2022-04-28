ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $676.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $466.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 409.03, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.68. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

