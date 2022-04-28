ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $466.29, but opened at $511.01. ServiceNow shares last traded at $495.27, with a volume of 25,915 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

