Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 917.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEII opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries.

