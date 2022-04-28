SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $101,853.79

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $101,853.79 and $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,711.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.47 or 0.07359324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00259533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00772265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00078024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00567494 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00367844 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.