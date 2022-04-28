Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,268. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

