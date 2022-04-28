Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,268. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.
Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
